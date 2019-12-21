Messi scores 50th goal of 2019 as Barca thrash Alaves

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi scored his 50th goal of 2019 in a 4-1 victory over Alaves in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on Saturday.

With the goal, the Argentine is La Liga’s top scorer with 13 goals in 13 games this season.

Antoine Griezmann scored to put the hosts ahead and then Arturo Vidal blasted scored to double the lead, before Pere Pons’ header for Alaves.

But Messi smashed home an excellent 25-yard strike before Luis Suarez wrapped up the big win by scoring a penalty following a handball.

Messi had a goal disallowed earlier but went on to reach his half-century of goals for club and country this year.

He has reached that landmark in nine of the past 10 years.

Barcelona end 2019 with 24 wins and four draws at the Nou Camp – their first unbeaten year at home since 2011.

They will be top of La Liga over Christmas, unless Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao by six goals on Sunday.

