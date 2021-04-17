Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey on Saturday night.
The Argentine scored in the 68th and 72nd minutes to seal a 4-0 victory for Barca.
Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong wete the other goalscorers for the Catalan giants, after a goalless draw in the first half.
The win means Ronald Koeman has bagged his first trophy as Barcelona manager.
More to follow…
