Messi would like to return to Barca as technical secretary

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi has expressed his desire to make a return to his former club, Barcelona.

The 34-year-old, who left the La Liga side at the start of this season to join Ligue 1 giants in Paris, said he would like to work as a technical secretary should he return.

Messi, told Diario Sport: “Yes. I’ve always said it that I would love to be able to help the club & be useful in whatever I can. I’d love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it’s going to be at Barcelona, or not.

“If there is the possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club I love and I’d love to see the club be good, to continue to grow and to remain one of the best in the world.”

Messi had agreed to continue with Barcelona despite the financial challenges at the club, but the deal did not pull through due to some La Liga rules.

The Argentine, who won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club, went on to sign a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has scored three goals since arriving PSG.

He could be in the squad when they travel to Leipzig this week for their matchday four Champions League group game.

