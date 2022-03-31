Connect with us

Mexico, USA secure Qatar World Cup tickets

2 hours ago

The United States of America and Mexico have secured their place at the 2022 World Cup finals billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.

Both nations sealed their fate after securing the results needed to claim the last two Concacaf automatic qualifying places.

They join Canada in the top three teams in the qualifying series to claim automatic qualification for the mundial.

The USA lost 2-0 to Costa Rica, who had to win by at least six goals to take third spot from Gregg Berhalter’s side.

Read Also: Qatar 2022 W’Cup: Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco to rep Africa

Elsewhere, Raul Jiminez was on target to help Mexico ease past El Salvador 2-0 to finish second in the series.

Leaders Canada lost 1-0 to Panama but had already secured top spot in qualifying.

Having finished fourth in the standings, Costa Rica will now face New Zealand in a play-off in June for a place at the World Cup, which gets under way on 21 November.

The draw for the finals is on Friday (tomorrow) in Doha.

Opinions

