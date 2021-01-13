Military kills scores of Boko Haram fighters in Borno

The Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole on Tuesday killed scores of Boko Haram fighters in the Mainok area of Borno State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the troops also destroyed three terrorists’ gun trucks.

According to him, the operation was executed following reports that the Boko Haram insurgents were traversing the Jakana-Mainok area of the state in several gun trucks.

He said the troops scrambled the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the convoy of the Boko Haram fighters’ gun trucks and logistics vehicles.

Enenche said: “The helicopters delivered accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of three of the vehicles, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

“Several Boko Haram terrorists were also eliminated in the process.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.”

