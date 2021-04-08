Missing police officer found after attack by gunmen | Ripples Nigeria

The Police Command in Imo State on Thursday, April 8, announced the return of a police officer who went missing after the attack on Mbieri police station in Mbaitoli council area of Imo State on Wednesday night.

The officer, an inspector, was reported to have been abducted following the attack.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that two other operatives sustained injuries during the attack.

In his statement issued on Thursday, the spokesman of Imo Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, disclosed that the command was made to believe that the inspector had been missing.

READ ALSO: Officer kidnapped as gunmen attack another police station in Imo

He disclosed however the officer jumped over the fence and escaped through the back.

According to him, after the attack on the police station, a head count was carried out amongst the officers in the police division but the inspector could not be found

“His phone lines were switched off and that gave us a reason to believe that he was missing. But thank God he has reappeared this morning,” Ikeokwu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions