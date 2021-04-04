Miyetti Allah implores Christians to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Miyetti Allah implores Christians to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on Christians to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The South East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, made the call on Sunday, April 4, in Enugu in his Easter message to Christians in the area.
Sidikki described the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the pillar of the Christian faith and the celebration, a period to reflect on His earthly mission characterised by good works.
He, therefore, urged Christians to remain resolute in their abiding faith and hope for a better country.
He also urged them to take advantage of the period to renew their faith in the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa
He said that Nigerians are a people with common destiny and heritage in spite of differences in religion, tongue and political ideology.
The MACBAN zonal chairman said that with prayers and faith in God, the country will prosper and overcome all the challenges that threaten its unity.
Sidikki congratulated Christians in the region for a successful Lenten period and appealed to them not to allow recent security breaches in parts of the zone to breed bad blood in the area.
‘As Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ today, I urge them to reflect on the lessons they learnt during the Lenten period.
“Let us love one another and see ourselves as one indivisible entity in spite of our differences,” Sidikki said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup
The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters
Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...