Miyetti Allah implores Christians to pray for peace, unity of Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on Christians to pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria as they celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The South East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, made the call on Sunday, April 4, in Enugu in his Easter message to Christians in the area.

Sidikki described the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as the pillar of the Christian faith and the celebration, a period to reflect on His earthly mission characterised by good works.

He, therefore, urged Christians to remain resolute in their abiding faith and hope for a better country.

He also urged them to take advantage of the period to renew their faith in the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

He said that Nigerians are a people with common destiny and heritage in spite of differences in religion, tongue and political ideology.

The MACBAN zonal chairman said that with prayers and faith in God, the country will prosper and overcome all the challenges that threaten its unity.

Sidikki congratulated Christians in the region for a successful Lenten period and appealed to them not to allow recent security breaches in parts of the zone to breed bad blood in the area.

‘As Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ today, I urge them to reflect on the lessons they learnt during the Lenten period.

“Let us love one another and see ourselves as one indivisible entity in spite of our differences,” Sidikki said.

