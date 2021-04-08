Money in the bank does you no good, Shade Ladipo tells fans to develop investor's mindset | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo has taken to social media to admonish her followers to invest their money.

Shade Ladipo took to her social media platform, Instagram on Wednesday, April 7 to lecture her followers about the essence of developing an investor’s mindset.

She stated specifically that leaving the money in the bank without investing it will only make the money diminish without rising appropriately.

Here is what she wrote;

“Please start investing no matter how small or what way Your money is loosing value as it sits in your account especially Naira.

Seeing my money sitting in a savings account now does me one kind.

Your money should be a soldier, doing things because if you don’t use your money then the banks will be using it so na Lose/Lose This is what investment is in a nutshell“

