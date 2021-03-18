MONEY LAUNDERING: Absence of judge forces court to adjourn Fayose’s trial till April 26 | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday adjourned the trial of the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for alleged money laundering till April 26.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Fayose for allegedly laundering N6.9 billion on October 22, 2018.

The commission arraigned the ex-governor alongside his company, Spotless Investment Limited on an 11-count charge of fraud and money laundering before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

Fayose was granted N50 million bail on October 24, 2018, after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on July 2, 2019, after the case was withdrawn from Olatoregun following EFCC’s petition.

However, hearing in the case which was adjourned till Thursday did not hold due to absence of Justice Aneke.

The trial will now resume on April 26, 27, and 28.

