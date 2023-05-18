News
More troubles for Seun Kuti as court extends remand order by four days
Hopes that Seun Kuti, the musician son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti will get an early release, was dashed on Thursday, as a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos granted an application for an extension of his remand by additional four days.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 22.
Mr Simon Lough (SAN), who led a police legal team to the court, moved the application, explaining that the extension was to allow further investigation into the case.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Seun Kuti was charged with assaulting a police officer, which he allegedly committed on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.
He was arraigned on Tuesday during which the chief magistrate ordered his remand for 48 hours, ordering that the defendant should be admitted to bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum, at the end of the 48-hour remand.
According to her, one of the sureties must be a landlord within the jurisdiction of the court.
She adjourned the case to May 22 for mention and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.
