More troubles for Seun Kuti as court extends remand order by four days

He was arraigned on Tuesday during which the chief magistrate ordered his remand for 48 hours, ordering that the defendant should be admitted to bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum, at the end of the 48-hour remand.

According to her, one of the sureties must be a landlord within the jurisdiction of the court.

She adjourned the case to May 22 for mention and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.