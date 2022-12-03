MURIC charges police to fish out Delta mosque attackers

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the police in Delta State to fish out perpetrators of Friday’s attack on a mosque attack in the Ughelli area of the state.

Gunmen on Friday afternoon attacked the mosque, shot 11 worshippers, and whisked the chief imam, Muhammadu Sani, to an unknown destination.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, MURIC lamented that Muslims have become endangered species in Delta State and the South-South as a whole.

The statement read: “This is a dastardly act that must be condemned by all right-thinking people and we condemn it in the strongest terms.

READ ALSO: Chaos in Delta community as unknown gunmen attack Mosque worshippers

“It will be recalled that the Secretary of the Delta State Muslim Council, Mallam Musa Ugasa, a resident of Ughelli, was brutally killed earlier this year by yet-to-be-identified persons.

“The latest attack on Ughelli Central Mosque is one too many.”

“The Imam of Ughelli Central Mosque, Mallam Muhammadu Sani, was yesterday whisked away by gunmen who attacked the mosque. Eleven worshippers were also shot. The gunmen stormed the Mosque located at Otovwievwiere Street in Okorodafe axis of Ughelli by 6 am yesterday, Friday, 2nd December 2022.

“MURIC calls on the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Muhammad Ali, to fish out the perpetrators.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now