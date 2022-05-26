My 2023 presidential ambition not about money – Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared on Thursday his 2023 presidential bid was not about money.

Tinubu stated this during a meeting held in Akure with the APC delegates in Ondo State.

The ex-Lagos State governor stressed that his love for Nigeria was the driving force behind his presidential ambition.

The APC chieftain boasted that he was intellectually sound to think out ideas that would solve Nigeria’s challenges.

He said: “I am not running for the presidency because I need money, that was in the past. But I am running for the love I have for this country, for the love I have for my people and my commitment for development and value for education.

READ ALSO: 2023: Why I’m a better fit than Tinubu, Osinbajo as APC candidate – Amaechi

“I am not looking for a wrestling job, I am not going to the presidency to fight Anthony Joshua. I’m not running to compete with Ronaldo. All I am going to use is my brain. I am sure, I am a better thinker and a better doer. You, delegates, should distinguish us like kerosene on top of the water.

“I, Bola Tinubu, I am a runner. Go to Lagos State, I built a state of great value for Lagos, it is a reference point. I will rebuild Nigeria, I will reunite Nigeria and develop the country. I will use our diversity for our prosperity. Join me in an effort to reunite Nigeria. You will see prosperity, and performance. I know I can do it.

“The truth is we are Nigerians and we hold that greenback passport and we should be proud of it. Yes, it is difficult right now. This is the democracy that we choose. I told Akeredolu that hope is around the corner and ever since he never looked back. In Ondo State, you have bitumen. You need a Federal Government that will put research and development in place and make it a commercial business revenue for Ondo State.

“A seaport is a very capital intensive matter. Unfortunately, the country has no long-term money, except for short-term. So, we have to find investors and partners to get into it and build a deep seaport for Ondo State. All we need is a can-do attitude, a leader who thinks and acts.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now