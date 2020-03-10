N3.7bn recovered from NDDC contractors, directors, Buhari says

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that law enforcement agencies had recovered over N3.7 billion from contractors and former directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Buhari, who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, said aside the money, that the agencies have also recovered various assets worth billions of Naira.

A statement from the State House said the President spoke at the inauguration of NDDC Advisory Committee, comprising the nine governors of the Niger Delta region and the ministers of Niger Delta Affairs and Environment.

“To date, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other agencies of government have recovered over 3.7 billion Naira in cash as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from some contractors and former Directors of the Commission.

“Furthermore, I am told that government agencies have placed liens on over 6 billion Naira of assets which are being investigated,” Buhari said.

READ ALSO: Buhari requests Reps to amend new Finance Act

The President told the committee that the abuses of the past clearly showed the need for strict and diligent oversight going forward.

Join the conversation

Opinions