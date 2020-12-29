Nasarawa records seven fresh COVID-19 cases

Nasarawa State government on Tuesday confirmed seven fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health in State, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu, disclosed this to journalists in Lafia.

He said 12, 420 persons had been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the new cases brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 728.

He said 16 persons had died from complications resulting from the virus.

The director noted that the new strain of the COVID-19 spread faster and was more lethal.

He blamed the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state to the relaxed attitude of the people towards the preventive protocols prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Adamu said: “Some people are still living in denial of COVID-19, while others threw caution to the winds following the decline in the cases after the first wave.

“So many no longer take responsibility for their action and others by observing physical distancing, use of facemask, and regular hand washing.

“Therefore, we rejigging our risk communication to improve social distancing, hand washing and use of hand sanitiser because we have discovered that people have gone to sleep as far as COVID-19 is concerned.”

