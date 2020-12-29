Police arrests 16 suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives had arrested 16 suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity in Lagos.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects’ arrest was part of efforts by the Force to protect lives and property in the state.

He said: “The Lagos State police command had been on the trail of criminals terrorising citizens and residents at strategic locations, especially in Ikorodu and Lekki/Ajah areas of the state.”

According to him, a police surveillance team attached to Ikorodu Division of the command on Monday raided some “black spots” in the area and arrested 14 suspected cultists.

He said one Taiye Lasisi was arrested with a locally-made revolver pistol.

Also arrested by the police were – Segun Ariyo, aka Zangalo, Kazeem Akinpelu, Ibrahim Oni, Tobi Awoyefa, Yusuf Okunlowo, Oyesanya Damola, Bola Hassan, Toheeb Adesina, and Hassan Ashiru.

“Onafowokan Michael, Folahan Adeola, Damilola Adeola, and Julius Ihara were also arrested,” Adejobi added.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include eight I-phones, two Techno phones, one Nokia phone, three bags, one black belt, and a white handkerchief containing four lighters.

“A black nylon containing some local charms, some expended and live ammunition, and two black 25 litre kegs containing skuchies (a locally mixed alcoholic drink) was recovered from them,” the command spokesman concluded.

