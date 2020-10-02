NASS confirms appointment of clerk, others | Ripples Nigeria

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Friday confirmed Mr. Ojo Olatunde as the substantive Clerk of the National Assembly.

The Executive Chairman of NASC, Mr. Ahmad Amshi, who announced the development in a statement, also named Mr. Chinedu Akabueze as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The NASC had on July 20 appointed Ojo and other top management staff of NASS to their different positions in an acting capacity.

Amshi said the confirmation of the officers was approved at NASC’s 506th meeting held on September 30.

The officers were the Deputy Clerk of NASS, Bala Yabani; Clerk of the Senate, Dauda Ladan; Secretary to NASC, Yusuf Danbatta; and Secretary of Human Resources and Staff Development, Orunwase Osaze.

Others are – Secretary of Legal, Ademola Adebanjo; Secretary, Research and Information, Ramatu Ahmad and Secretary of Health Service, Basir Hamza.

He said the officers’ appointments took effect from September 30, while that of Akabueze takes effect on November 25.

