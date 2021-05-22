Navy cancels 65th anniversary celebrations over death of COAS, others | Ripples Nigeria

News
Navy cancels 65th anniversary celebrations over death of COAS, others
The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has directed the cancellation of events slated to mark the 65th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.
This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun on Saturday.>
Dahun said that the decision followed the sad demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and some senior officers in the air crash of Friday, May 21 in Kaduna.
“The CNS commiserates with the nation and offers the condolences of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to Mr President.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Army buries COAS, Attahiru, six other victims of plane crash in Abuja
“The Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force as well as families of the departed.
“May their souls rest in peace,” he said.
He said that the death of Attahiru, a service chief, like his colleague in the navy, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, had put the army, navy, air force, and the entire defence circle in a sober mood.
By Mayowa Oladeji
