NCC allays fears over alleged harmful effects of 5G network

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has allayed the fears of Nigerians that the new Fifth Generation network, more often known as 5G, has harmful consequences on the health of humans.

The NCC’s Enugu Zonal Controller, Mr. Ogbonnaya Ugama, provided the clarification, during a roundtable discussion with participants from the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments, on Saturday, in Enugu.

According to Ugama, there is no solid proof that electromagnetic radiation from gadgets like phones are damaging to human health.

He claimed that international organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), have established a standard that there must be no convincing proof that 5G has harmful effects on both human and animal health.

READ ALSO:NCC raises 5G network bid price, as Airtel, Glo, others get another bid chance

The controller however, advised users not to hold these electromagnetic devices like handsets close to their body if they had doubts.

“NCC will do everything possible to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and ensure that every equipment with set standards is approved.

Ugama reiterated the benefits of the 5G network saying that it was designed to increase speed, reduce latency and improve flexibility of wireless services.

“5G has theoretical peak speed of 20 Gigabytes per Second (GBPS) while the peak speed of 4G is only one GBPS.

“5G can transform the Nigeria’s economy, dwelling on its projected impact in sectors of education, finance, security, agriculture, healthcare, entertainment and even governance,” he said.

The controller revealed that Nigeria was the third African nation to deploy a 5G network, and that it was active across six states, including Lagos, Imo, Borno, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

By 2025, according to Ugama, additional states would be connected to the network.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now