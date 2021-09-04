News
NCC directs Glo, other Telcos to shutdown operations in Zamfara, surrounding states
Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has directed Telecommunications companies to shutdown their operation in Zamfara and other neighbouring states.
In a memo dated September 4, 2021, network providers were informed that the shutdown is necessitated by insecurity in the state and regions around it.
The directive was given by Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, who stated, “The pervading security situation in Zamfara State has necessitated an immediate shut down of all telecommunications services in the state from today, September 03, 2021.
“This is to enable relevant security agencies to carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenge in the state.”
There are four major telecommunications companies in Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Airtel, 9mobile and Globacom – the latter was specifically directed to down tools in the Zamfara State.
“In line with this requirement, Globacom is hereby directed to shutdown all sites in Zamfara State, and any site in neighbouring states, that could provide telecommunications services in Zamfara State.”
The shutdown will last for two weeks, from September 3 to September 17, 2021. Note that calls and emails sent to NCC to enquire on the directive were not be responded to.
