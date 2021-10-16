NCDC confirms over 3,000 deaths from cholera in 31 states, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday confirmed 3,208 deaths from 88,704 suspected cholera cases reported in the 31 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In its epidemiological situation report for week 39, the agency said the cases were recorded in 366 local government areas and the FCT since the beginning of the year.

It listed the affected states as Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti Enugu, and FCT.

The rest are – Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara.

According to NCDC, three states – Bauchi (19,451 cases), Kano (12,116), and Jigawa (10,763) account for 48 percent of all cumulative cases.

READ ALSO: NCDC calls for vigilance, adherence to COVID-19 protocols as students return to schools

11 LGAs in five states – Bauchi (4), Zamfara (3), Jigawa (2), Kano (1), and Katsina (1) have reported more than 1,000 cases each since January this year.

The agency said: “35 LGAs in 13 states accounted for 737 suspected cases with a case fatality ratio of 1.5 percent. The states are Yobe (230), Zamfara (136), Bauchi (113), Sokoto (84), Adamawa (42), Katsina (35), Oyo (32), Ebonyi (26), Kebbi (26), Gombe (5), Nasarawa (4), Kano (3) and Abia (1).

“The breakdown of deaths recorded during the week showed the following: Sokoto (3), Yobe (3), Bauchi (3), Ebonyi (1), and Kebbi (1), with a case fatality ratio of 1.5 percent. Two new states (Ebonyi and Oyo) reported cases in week 39.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now