NEMA receives stranded 137 Nigerians repatriated from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says its officers received another batch of 137 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Libya on Monday evening at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, who led the team to recieve the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, said they were “received at the Cargo Wing of the airport onboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 at 5.15p.m on Monday.”

Ahmed who advised them to learn from their experiences and be law-abiding citizens, also told them to either learn a trade or go into small scale businesses and be useful to themselves.

The returnees, NEMA said, included 80 males, 52 females and three infants, will be screened by health authorities after which they will be given a token to enable them get back to their destinations.

