Newcastle’s ‘new ambitious plans’ delight manager Eddie Howe

Newcastle United have officially signed Eddie Howe as the manager of the club following the sack of Steve Bruce.

Howe, who became head coach on Monday, says the club are a “perfect fit” for him especially because of their new ambitious plans.

The 43-year-old signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

He has not been in management since he left Bournemouth in August 2020 following relegation, but has been brought to help Newcastle remain in the topflight.

The club are currently 19th in the Premier League table and five points from safety after 11 games, having failed to win any game.

“Everything just felt right,” Howe said during his first news conference.

Read Also: Manager Bruce leaves Newcastle after change of ownership at club

“The pull of the club is huge, the size and the history of the club and obviously the new ambitious plans. I just thought it was the perfect fit for me.

“For me this was a football decision (referring to the £305m Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club). I’m absolutely delighted to be manager of Newcastle.

“If you watched, my Bournemouth teams always tried to play on the front foot and play brave, attacking football. I am not going to come here and do something I haven’t done before.

“I think over time you will see positive changes in our football. I want to play football that entertains and excites and I think that is the type of football Newcastle fans want to see.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now