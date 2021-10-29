NGX: Investors pocket N40.4bn as Eterna, First Bank trade high

Investors at the Nigerian capital market went home with N40.4 billion at the close of business on Friday.

This followed the rise in equity capitalization by 0.18 percent from N21.898 trillion posted on Thursday to N21.93 trillion today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 77.46 basis points to close at 42, 038.60 compared to 41,961.14 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded a record-high 1.12 billion shares valued at N13.77billion in 5,458 deals on Friday.

This surpassed the 558.88 million shares worth N4.40billion that exchanged hands in 4,683 deals on Thursday.

Guinness maintained its top position on the gainers’ table as its share price rose by N3.30kobo to move from N33 to N36.30kobo per share.

Custodian share price was up by N0.75kobo to end trading at N8.45kobo from N7.70kobo per share.

AIICO share price appreciated by N0.11kobo to move from N1.13 to N1.24kobo per share at the close of trading.

UPL share price also increased by N0.19kobo to end trading with N2.17kobo from N1.98kobo per share.

Wema Bank share gained 9.46 percent to move from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share.

Regal Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.76 percent to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

CWG’s share price declined from N1.25kobo to N1.13kobo per share after losing N0.12kobo in its share price.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N12.86bn as sideway trading dampens mood at Nigeria’s stock market

Sovereign Insurance lost 8.33 percent of its share price to end trading at N0.22kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price declined from N0.53kobo to N0.50kobo per share after losing 5.66 percent from its share price during trading.

Dangote Sugar completed the list as its share price lost N1 to end trading at N17 from N18 per share.

Eterna was the most active stock as investors traded 801.28 million shares worth N10.78 billion.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 56.98 million and valued at N645.12 million.

Transcorp was next with 27.94 million shares traded at a cost of N29.78 million.

Wema Bank reported 23.53 million shares worth N18.51 million while AIICO recorded over 21.78 million traded shares at a value of N27.01 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now