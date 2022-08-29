Entertainment
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift shine at MTV VMAs 2022. See complete list of winners
The MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, August 28 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.
Artistes like Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Drake, Jungkook and Charlie Puth were among the big nominees of the award night. Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J hosted the much-awaited music awards this year.
The star-studded audience was treated to an array of surprises throughout the night at the Prudential Center while Harry Styles and Taylor Swift led the way with award wins.
Johnny Depp was also a crowd pleaser as he made a virtual appearance as a moon man while Black Eyed Peas star Fergie also made a return to the stage alongside Jack Harlow.
Here is the complete list of winners.
Video Vanguard Award
Nicki Minaj
Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Video of the Year
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Read also: Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination
Group of the Year
BTS
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Album of the Year
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Song of the Summer
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Best New Artist
Dove Cameron
Push Performance of the Year
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Pop
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”
Best Rock
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Best Alternative
Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Envolver”
Best R&B
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”
Best K-Pop
LISA – “LALISA”
Video for Good
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
Best Longform Video
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Cinematography
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Direction
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Art Direction
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Visual Effects
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Choreography
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Best Editing
ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...