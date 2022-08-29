Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift shine at MTV VMAs 2022. See complete list of winners

The MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, August 28 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Artistes like Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Drake, Jungkook and Charlie Puth were among the big nominees of the award night. Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J hosted the much-awaited music awards this year.

The star-studded audience was treated to an array of surprises throughout the night at the Prudential Center while Harry Styles and Taylor Swift led the way with award wins.

Johnny Depp was also a crowd pleaser as he made a virtual appearance as a moon man while Black Eyed Peas star Fergie also made a return to the stage alongside Jack Harlow.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Video Vanguard Award

Nicki Minaj

Global Icon Award

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Video of the Year

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Group of the Year

BTS

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Album of the Year

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Song of the Summer

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Best New Artist

Dove Cameron

Push Performance of the Year

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Pop

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Best Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”



Best Alternative

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver”

Best R&B

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-Pop

LISA – “LALISA”

Video for Good

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”



Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

Best Longform Video

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Direction

Harry Styles – “As It Was”



Best Art Direction

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Visual Effects

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Choreography

Doja Cat – “Woman”



Best Editing

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”

