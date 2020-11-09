Niger governor tests positive for COVID-19

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for #COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.”

Several governors including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Rotimi Akeredolu ( Ondo) had tested positive for the virus in the past.

Nigeria has 64,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,154 fatalities as at Sunday night, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

