Niger governor tests positive for COVID-19

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Monday.
He wrote: “I have tested positive for #COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.”
Several governors including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Rotimi Akeredolu ( Ondo) had tested positive for the virus in the past.
Nigeria has 64,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,154 fatalities as at Sunday night, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
