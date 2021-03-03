Nigeria Basketball Federation denies intention to host 2021 Afrobasket | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Nigeria Basketball Federation denies intention to host 2021 Afrobasket
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has denied media speculations that it has indicated interest to host the 2021 edition of the FIBA Afrobasket Championship.
In a reaction to publications insinuating that Nigeria was in the race to host the continent this year, the board of the basketball body said it was just a figment of some person’s imagination.
Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, the board through its President, Engr. Musa Kida explained that at no time did the NBBF submit any bid to host the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship either for men or women.
“What happened was that at the end of qualifiers in November, 2020 in Kigali, FIBA did approach us asking whether there was a possibility that we could host,” said Kida
Read Also: Basketball chief, Kida calls for calm over D’Tigress’ Tokyo Olympics group of death
“We said we needed to come back home and discuss with the authorities especially the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports before we could get back to them on the possibility of hosting.
“But we did not conclude on that because it was the end of the year and nobody was available for such discussion.”
Kida added that the Federation’s focus had since shifted to FIBA Afrobasket qualification for men – which has now been achieved – as well as adequately preparing the D’Tigers and D’Tigress for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
“We were being considered to host but right now, the door is closed and FIBA Africa has already decided that Men’s competition will be in Rwanda and for the women, Nigeria is not in the race anymore,” concluded Kida.
The last time Nigeria hosted the continent was in 2005 for the FIBA Women Championship. The event held in Abuja and the Nigerian ladies clinch their second Afrobasket title.
