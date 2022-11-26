News
Nigeria has deported 70 foreigners in two years —Aregbesola
The Ministry of Interior has revealed that the Nigerian government has deported 70 foreign nationals within the last two years.
The revelation was stated in a document issued by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola on Friday.
The foreigners, who were deported based on various offences, include individuals from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, and Sri Lanka, among others.
Kuje: Majority of escaped inmates still at large – Aregbesola
“On deportation orders issued by the Minister of Interior in the last two years, the Minister issued a total of 70 deportation orders for the deportation of different nationals from Nigeria due to one infraction or the other. The majority of those deported were from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and a host of others,” the statement read.
The Minister further noted that plans had been concluded to establish an Institute of Domestic Security to boost the internal security of the nation.
He added that a 45-hectare land had been secured in Ilesa, Osun State for the take-off of the institute.
He said the lack of such an institution had created a significant gap in the capacity of paramilitary institutions and other security institutions in the country.
