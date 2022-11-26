Nigeria has deported 70 foreigners in two years —Aregbesola

The Ministry of Interior has revealed that the Nigerian government has deported 70 foreign nationals within the last two years.

The revelation was stated in a document issued by the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola on Friday.

The foreigners, who were deported based on various offences, include individuals from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, and Sri Lanka, among others.

READ ALSO:Kuje: Majority of escaped inmates still at large – Aregbesola

“On deportation orders issued by the Minister of Interior in the last two years, the Minister issued a total of 70 deportation orders for the deportation of different nationals from Nigeria due to one infraction or the other. The majority of those deported were from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Sri Lanka, and a host of others,” the statement read.

The Minister further noted that plans had been concluded to establish an Institute of Domestic Security to boost the internal security of the nation.

He added that a 45-hectare land had been secured in Ilesa, Osun State for the take-off of the institute.

He said the lack of such an institution had created a significant gap in the capacity of paramilitary institutions and other security institutions in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now