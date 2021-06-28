Nigeria plans stronger military cooperation with MNJTF members to tackle insecurity

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), said on Monday the Federal Government would strengthen Nigeria’s defence cooperation with the armed forces of other countries participating in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to fight insecurity.

The minister, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Abdulkadiri, stated this when an eight-man delegation of the Senegalese Armed Forces led by its Inspector-General, Maj.-Gen. Daouda Niang, visited him in Abuja.

He said the defence cooperation would invigorate the fight against insecurity in the country.

Magashi stressed the need for Nigeria to step up bilateral and multilateral military cooperation with other countries in Africa through joint trainings and retraining of personnel.

He said such military trainings would build the capacity of troops to change the tide against the adversaries fueling cross border criminal activities across the continent.

The minister declared the readiness of the Nigerian armed forces to help in raising the standard of the Senegalese Armed Forces Staff College.

In his remark, Niang described Nigeria as a “big brother” in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He assured Magashi of Senegalese military continuous cooperation with Nigeria.

