Nigerian actor, Godwin Maduagu, comes out as gay one year after his homos*xual clip leaked online

Nigerian actor, Godwin Maduagu has finally come out as gay.

The budding Nollywood actor confirmed his s*xuality in a video shared on his Instagram stories while responding to questions from his followers on the social media platform.

In 2021, the model and actor made headlines after his intercourse with another man leaked on social media. Godwin has since denied the lewd content in past videos claiming it was “technology”.

At the time, he stated that he was framed and ‘he was not gay’.

However, in a video seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, the actor has confirmed his s*xuality. He revealed in the video that after battling depression and attempting to take his own life, however, he is currently happily living his truth.

The actor also included the rainbow flag — which is a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community — in the video.

“Love is love,” he added.

See screenshots of his confession from the video below.

