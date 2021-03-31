Nigerian Army debunks claims northerners dominate recruitment | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian Army debunks claims northerners dominate recruitment
The Nigerian Army has reacted to rumours making the rounds that its recently concluded recruitment exercise was dominated by northerners with a view of giving that part of the country undue advantage.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Army Public Relations. Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, the Army said there was no truth in the rumours, urging Nigerians to disregard them as they are being spread by enemies of the country.
The press release reads:
“The attention of the Directorate of Army Public Relations has been drawn to an ill-informed publication of the referenced story on 29 March, 2021, by an online newspaper, Global Sentinel, via its website.
“The publication alleged that the list of successful candidates for Short Service Commission 47 Selection Board which was published on 26 March, 2021, was dominated by the North while the South East had the fewest candidates.
“It is pertinent to state that the Nigerian Army strictly complies with the Federal Character policy.
“Accordingly, an equal number of 8 candidates were selected from each state of the federation except in rare instances where a state did not have the required number of eligible candidates to fill its 8 vacancies.
“In such instance, the vacancy will be filled by a contiguous state from the same geopolitical zone.
“Following this number allocated per state, the South East which is made up of 5 States was entitled to 40 candidates.
READ ALSO: No soldier is owed allowance – Nigerian Army
“However, 2 extra vacancies were allocated to the geopolitical zone thereby making a total 42 candidates instead of 40.
“North Central, for instance, has 7 states (FCT inclusive).
“Taking 8 candidates from each state in geopolitical zone gives a total of 56 in addition to 2 extra vacancies as was also allocated to the South East gave the total of 58 candidates.
“It is therefore quite uncharitable and blatantly divisive for any media organisation to whip up sentiments from such a straight forward exercise conducted by the Nigerian Army in the best interest of the nation.
“The general public including media practitioners are encouraged to always seek clarification from Army Headquarters whenever in doubt on any issue rather than rushing to publish reports that would be defamatory to the image of the Nigerian Army and injurious to Nigeria’s unity.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot
All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Latest Tech News
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...