Donald Trump launches website after social media ban | Ripples Nigeria

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.”

The website, 45office.com, a personal office of Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, comes after his permanent ban from social media platforms in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

The site features a description of the function of the page “The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.

“Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future.

“Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace.

As for having the Trumps attend an event, the website said there would be no status updates “due to the volume of requests President and Mrs. Trump receive.”

The office stressed that it “prefer(s) not to receive letters, gifts, inquiries, and invitations through the mail.”

By Oluwakemi Adelagun….

