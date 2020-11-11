Donald Trump will get second term —US secretary of state

Despite the victory of his opponent, Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election, the U.S President, Donald Trump “would win a second term in office”, the U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Tuesday predicted.

The New York Post reported that Mr Pompeo, during a briefing at the State Department’s headquarters on Tuesday, was asked by a reporter whether Trump administration was “preparing to engage” with Mr Biden’s transition team.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said.

He added: “The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with the president who’s in office on Jan. 20 a minute after noon.”

“We will have a smooth transition. And we will see what the people ultimately decided, when all the votes have been cast,” he said.

Trump has declined to concede since Biden declared victory Saturday following projections by major news organizations, and he has ignored a request by the Center for Presidential Transition to begin turning over the reins of power.

