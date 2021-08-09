Nigerian Army foil terrorists’ attack on Borno town

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have thwarted an attempted attack by the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Damboa town in Borno State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade successfully quelled a dawn attack attempt on the town in the early hours of Sunday by the terrorists, noting that the criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, but were met with heavy fire from the vigilant troops.

He noted that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the town with unconfirmed numbers of foot soldiers, while some mounted on motorcycles, adding that the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from the troops, which forced them to retreat in disarray.

Also, Nwachukwu disclosed that two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire in the course of the gun duel that ensued, noting that troops were currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists.

“They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of ongoing air and artillery bombardments.

“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their hideouts.

“The good people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in the region,” he said.

