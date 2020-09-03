Nigerian govt adjusts curfew period

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday adjusted the nationwide curfew put in place by the government.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, who disclosed this during a media briefing held at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, said the curfew has been adjusted to run from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily.

During the previous arrangement, the curfew period was from 10:00 to 4:00 a.m. daily.

Aliyu said: “I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4:00 a.m. nationwide, effective from tonight (Thursday).

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the nationwide curfew during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in April.

