Nigerian govt approves reopening of NYSC orientation camps

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, on Thursday directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to start making preparations for the reopening of orientation camps nationwide.

The Federal Government had in March directed the NYSC to shut down the orientation camps across the country in a bid to check the spread of the virus among corps members.

But in a chat with journalists at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, the PTF coordinator said the task force was in the process of developing “strict guidelines” to forestall the outbreak of infections when the orientation camps reopen.

He said: “For the National Youth Service Corps, the goal is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when this process starts.”

