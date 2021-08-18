Politics
Nigerian govt approves N21.1bn for execution of aviation, education projects
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N21.1 billion for execution of projects in the ministries of aviation, education, and some federal agencies.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
Sirika said the Council approved four memos worth N16.697 billion for the Ministry of Aviation.
The projects are contracts for the construction of Wachakal Airport in Yobe State at the cost of N6.3 billion; post-construction services for the same airport worth N219.8 million; procurement of eight airport rescue and fire fighting vehicles at the cost of N9.5 billion; and a contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs to the Murtala International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at the cost of N658.8 million.
He said: “FEC approved four memos from civil aviation. One is for the construction of Wachakal Airport in Yobe State at the contract sum of N6,284,065,056.
“The second was a post-Consultancy Services for the construction of the same airport, Wachakal Air stripe which is very close to Nguru in Yobe State. So, first Consultancy Services is given to Kafe Engineering at the sum of N219.7 million only. This will include seven and a half percent VAT.
READ ALSO: Nigeria to sign more Bilateral Air Services Agreements in 2021 —Sirika
“The third memo is for the supply and maintenance of eight units of airport rescue and fire fighting vehicles including spare parts and training. And this was given to Messers Gulf of Africa International Limited. The exclusive representatives of the OEM and the OEMs are Emirate firefighting equipment factory is in the sum of N9,535,132,500. The delivery period for this procurement is 12 months.
“The last memo has to do with approval for the award of contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs in Lagos and Abuja airports. We will be continuing with this procurement and other airports as well. So, the total contract sum for this procurement is N658, 762,783.36.”
On his part, Nwajiuba said the Council approved a memo for the ministry in favour of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Delta state, for the construction of facilities including hostels at the cost of N2.7 billion.
He said: “The approval is for the award of contracts at the Federal University, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, for N2.7 billion to provide hostels, administrative blocks, and a new library. That approval went through and the contracts will proceed with the award.”
