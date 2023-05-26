Nigerian govt declares Monday work-free for Tinubu’s inauguration

The Federal Government has declared Monday as a work-free day for all workers in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Shuaib Belgore.

President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday.

The minister commended Nigerians for their efforts at sustaining the country’s democracy.

READ ALSO: Abuja court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s Inauguration over age falsification, citizenship

The statement read: “The Minister felicitates with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

“He said democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of the rule of law, supporting democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people. “

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now