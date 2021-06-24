Nigerian govt decries inequality in global supply of COVID-19 vaccine

The Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, on Thursday, decried the inequality in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

Shuaib, who stated this at a media briefing in Abuja, urged the international community to address the problem.

He said: “We have experienced great frustration regarding the global vaccine supply. Not only have there been huge challenges with respect to vaccine manufacturers producing enough vaccines for the world, but there has been great inequality in terms of distribution.

“Most countries of the world have received few, and in some cases no vaccines. This is a problem that needs to be solved urgently and we are communicating this very clearly to our international partners on behalf of Nigerians

“Recently, we are encouraged by the swell of contributions and pledges from major nations into COVAX. Rich nations of the world are showing greatly increased recognition that there must be more supply produced and it must be distributed much more fairly, and they are becoming active in solving this.

“Just a few days ago, the United States reconfirmed it will send an initial 80 million doses internationally by the end of this month, with additional shipments continuing to ramp up thereafter.

“These supplies and other large donations of vaccines to COVAX that are now planned will enable COVAX to supply new consignments to Nigeria.”

By: John Chukwu

