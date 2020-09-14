Nigerian govt orders reopening of all airports for flight operations

The Federal Government on Monday directed the reopening of all airports in the country for domestic flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, gave the directive at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

The federal government had in July reopened 14 airports in the country, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, for domestic flight operations.

At Monday’s briefing, the minister gave the go-ahead for all airports in the country including those in Jalingo, Gombe, and other states to restart operations.

He said: “Regarding approvals for flights within the country – domestic approvals. All airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports.

“However, those airports that are private airports – government-approved airports – the operators should check the safety status with the NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority). Such airports like Jalingo, Uyo, Asaba, Gombe, Nasarawa, Damaturu, Osubi and others.

“So, you won’t need any approvals from the minister but you should kindly check the status of these airports with the NCAA which is normal.

“However, all flights out of the country and into the country that are private charter will still need approvals for those kinds of flights including technical stops.”

