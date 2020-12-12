Nigerian govt rescues nurse trafficked to Egypt by elder brother

The Federal Government on Saturday brought back to Nigeria, a 35-year-old nurse, Omowunmi Rhoda Aladeboyeje, from Egypt.

Aladeboyeje, a mother of four, was allegedly trafficked to Egypt on March 17 by her elder brother.

She arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the woman was reportedly tricked to Egypt by the brother who promised her a nursing job in the United States.

He said the commission received a distress call from the woman’s family and contacted the Nigerian Mission in Cairo which rescued the victim from her captors.

According to him, Aladeboyeje was profiled by the Egyptian immigration officials and handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in the presence of her family’s representative, Mr. Benjamin Akinbobola.

The NiDCOM spokesman said the woman who is from Ondo State, is heading to Okitipupa, her hometown.

Balogun said: “She was trafficked to Egypt on March 17, 2020, and claimed to be sexually harassed on a regular basis, beaten frequently, and home imprisoned sometimes.

“Rhoda, a mother of four, was trafficked by her immediate elder brother who claimed there was a nursing job opportunity in America.

“The NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, appealed to youths travelling out to be purposeful and beware of dangerous people trafficking them out for selfish and personal gains.

“The NIDCOM boss said Omowunmi’s story is the same as that of many victims lured abroad under the guise of securing them a job.”

