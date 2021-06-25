Entertainment
Nigerian movie maker, Jeta Amata, insists ex-wife, Mbong, is missing
Nigerian moviemaker, Jeta Amata has continued to question the whereabouts of his estranged wife, Mbong Abata.
In a lengthy thread on his social media platform, Instagram, Jeta revealed the final conversation he had with his estranged partner. He published this on his page on Thursday, June 24.
He also shared screenshots of the last chat conversation he had with the actress before her ‘disappearance.’
Amata wrote;
“I wonder when you all would realize how serious this is. See my last conversation with Mbong.
“She has not been seen. I suspected late year and insisted on hearing her voice.
“That’s when she went dark.
“We weren’t quarreling before. I invited her mother to Abuja to see Veno and she lied and came with policemen.
“Veno opened the door.
“She’s been trying to kidnap her since.
“When her other daughter was pregnant as a teenager, her husband drove them out. They came to me.”
The post continues;
“Then he and the uncle called me asking me to send them packing.
Read also: Filmmaker, Jeta Amata, cries out, says ex-wife, Mbong is missing
“They both warned me.
“I didn’t listen.
“Today the boy is beautiful and the mother is a doctor.
“Yet, those are the two people working with the mother to kidnap my daughter. Her husband asked me to listen to her.
“They don’t realize the world is watching.
“When Veno gets pregnant at 14-16, which she will, who would you run to?
“My daughter just made straight As this semester, and you want to take her and raise her like you’ve raised your own.
“Beat her every day as you did yours. Then have old men around her. None of you have bought Veno any gifts in about 6 years. No calls, no happy birthday, no merry Christmas. I’m the one always looking.”
Read the thread;
This is coming after Jeta Amata revealed that he has not seen his ex-wife online since January 2021.
But a lady who claimed to be her friend said she’s not missing, but that she has never been person to flaunt her life on social media.
The supposed friend also claimed Jeta was using their child together as an excuse to get at Mbong.
By Adekunle Adelaja…
