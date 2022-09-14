Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye reunites with wife amid divorce speculation

A video of Nigerian recording artiste, Paul Okoye, one half of the renowned twin duo, P Square hanging out with his estranged wife, Anita Okoye alongside their kids has surfaced.

The video is coming several months after it was speculated that their marriage might have hit rock bottom.

The news of their divorce first broke in 2021.

The couple who are currently outside the country were spotted at an arcade arena with their kids; Andre, Nadia and Nathan.

From the videos shared via the Instagram stories of Paul Okoye, the musician and his family did have fun at the arena.

Watch the video below.

Amidst marriage saga Estranged couple Paul Okoye and Anita reunite as they spend time with their kids pic.twitter.com/D8UtNVgaXu — Snow Multimedia Connect (SNOW TV) BN 3662284📺 (@OfficialSnowtv) September 14, 2022

