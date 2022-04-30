Nigeria’s democracy has been hijacked by wicked politicians – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has blamed Nigeria’s problems on its fraudulent system of government.

The Sahara Reporters publisher, who addressed students at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, on Saturday, said the country was in the grip of “morontocracy.”

He lamented the atrocities perpetrated by Nigerian leaders, adding that they have hijacked the country and subjected the citizens to torture.

Sowore said: “Nigeria’s democracy has been replaced by morontocracy because only the morons in our society have hijacked our democracy. So we have to restore our democracy. The country needs a factory reset in its system of government to make headway. That’s why I picked on the political elite and the establishment in Nigeria.

“But the goal now has shifted from agitation to battle for power. This is because the Nigerian state has been captured by its enemies. And we have to take our country back from them.”

He sought the support of the Nigerian public, especially the youth, in his mission to become the country’s President, stressing that the youths deserve education and a future.

The activist added: “You know what’s happening to the Nigerian education sector. The Minister of Education (State) has purchased his N100m nomination form. There is a rumour that the ongoing strike might not even end in six years if care isn’t taken. And you know why this is happening. It’s deliberate.

“The Minister of Labour who is also responsible for the strike has also picked interest in the race. It is surprising that they slammed our suggestion of N100, 000 as study allowance for students. Where did they get the money to buy the nomination forms of N100m? This is why we must work together to wrest power from them.”

