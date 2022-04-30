Sultan announces Monday date for Sallah

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday as the Eid-el-Fitr day.

This followed the inability of the National Moon Sighting Committee to sight this year’s Shawwal moon.

Consequently, the Ramadan fast will continue in Nigeria and other countries across the world on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Sultan in Eid-il-Fitr message tasks Nigeria govt to end insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike

The Secretary of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night in Sokoto.

The statement read: “The Sultanate Council Sokoto, has declared Monday 2/5/2022 as the first day of Shuwal 1443 AH.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now