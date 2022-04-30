News
Sultan announces Monday date for Sallah
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday as the Eid-el-Fitr day.
This followed the inability of the National Moon Sighting Committee to sight this year’s Shawwal moon.
Consequently, the Ramadan fast will continue in Nigeria and other countries across the world on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Sultan in Eid-il-Fitr message tasks Nigeria govt to end insecurity, inflation, ASUU strike
The Secretary of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night in Sokoto.
The statement read: “The Sultanate Council Sokoto, has declared Monday 2/5/2022 as the first day of Shuwal 1443 AH.”
