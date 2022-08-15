Nigeria’s opposition parties useless, lack common sense —Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has branded opposition political parties in Nigeria as useless and unserious.

Deji described the activities of Labour Party (LP) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others ahead of 2023 general elections as insignificant.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the political commentator condemned Labour Party’s Peter Obi tour of churches recently, adding that it was an unintelligent move.

He said the former Anambra State governor should rather be concerned about ways to penetrate voters across all the local governments in the country.

Adeyanju further noted that Obi’s supporters were sleeping and insulting people on the social media.

He also lambasted the PDP of not being prepared at all to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) claiming he was a better opposition to the current administration.

He said: “Almost 3-months after party primaries, they are yet to start building Local Government Area party structures anywhere in Nigeria. They are only interested in social media noise and 1 million March wey no reach two thousand.

“Obi moving around churches and expecting them to serve as political structures for him in February instead of just simply going round the 774 LGAs to build like most political parties do is the most unintelligent move I have ever seen. He was in a church in Benue yesterday again.

“PDP is a useless opposition. But Labour Party doesn’t even exist yet as an opposition. Aside sleeping on social media and insulting people criticizing Obi, what else do they do? No single desire to act like a political party or even provide opposition to the APC.

“My wish is that one of the opposition party defeats APC but i will not support them in any way. I will even criticize them more than the APC because the current opposition political parties are beyond useless and unserious. They just don’t have common sense.

“Was this how APC removed PDP from power in 2015? There’s currently no opposition in Nigeria. I’m a better opposition to the current Govt than PDP and LP.”

