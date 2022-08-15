Politics
Sowore accuses presidential candidates of not fighting for students’ rights, others
Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) on Monday, scoffed at other presidential candidates over what he described as their unconcern for the rights of students in Nigeria.
Sowore, via his verified Twitter handle, also noted that none of the candidates was interested in qualitative education and education opportunities for young people.
The presidential candidate lamented the implications of the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Nigerians, accusing the country’s past and current leaders of not taking education as a priority.
He said: “There are over 16 Presidential candidates running in the 2023 election. I am yet to find records of anyone of them fighting for students rights, qualitative education or education opportunities for young people. For me, education is a right. It is not a privilege!
Read more:Sowore accuses Buhari of preparing coup d’etat, calls for his impeachment
“Nigerian students haven’t seen the inside of their classrooms in 6 months due to a protracted strike action occasioned by their teachers seeking better education standards. Nigeria’s wicked leaders past and present have ensured education is not a priority!”
University lecturers on 14 February, embarked on a nationwide strike over failure of the federal government to implement the Memorandum of Action (2020) signed by both parties.
Key demands by the union include revitalization of public universities, payment of academic earned allowances, and replacement of IPPS with UTAS.
