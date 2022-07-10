Politics
‘They don’t give a damn!’, Deji Adeyanju reacts to APC Muslim-Muslim ticket
Deji Adeyanju, a sociopolitical activist, has reacted to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate announced former governor of Borno State as his running mate in Daura, Katsina State, on Sunday.
Addressing journalists immediately after a closed door meeting with the president, the former Lagos State governor said Shettima was picked based on merit and competence.
Tweeting via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Deji stressed that the ruling party was unconcerned about the sensibilities of Nigerians.
Read also:Deji Adeyanju calls for unity among opposition parties in 2023
However, he hinted at the inability of opposition parties to unite and defeat the ruling party which it tipped for victory.
The tweets read: “Tinubu and the APC are saying they don’t give a damn. The message of the Muslim-Muslim ticket is too loud. In fact, they are having a good laugh and with a divided opposition, they will laugh harder in February.
“Shettima was at the Centre of Chibok girls abduction and also has a lot to say about Boko Haram. He once said if he said all he knew about Boko Haram, the country will burn.”
