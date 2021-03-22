Nigeria’s stock market returns to positive zone. Julius Berger, Stanbic IBTC among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Confidence was high during trading on Monday as investors’ participation pushed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) equity capitalisation upward to N20.259 trillion at the close of trading.

The figure surpassed the N20.08 trillion recorded at the bourse on Friday.

The All-Share Index increased by 0.89 percent to reach 38,722.87 ASI on Monday as against the 38,382.39 for last Friday.

277.23 million shares worth N3.05 billion exchanged hands in 4,299 deals on Monday.

However, the number of completed deals was lower than the 290.61 million shares worth N4.01 billion sealed in 4,311 deals on Friday.

READ ALSO: GTBank, Nestle Nigeria, Eterna Oil and Neimeth make Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

At the opening day of trading week, Julius Berger topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.7kobo to move from N17 to N18.7kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC gained N4 during trading and increased its share price from N40 to N44.

UACN’s share price rose by N0.5kobo to move from N7.5 kobo to N8 per share.

John Holt’s share price rose by 6.52 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.49kobo at the end of trading.

International Breweries’ share price rose by N0.3kobo and moved from N5.1 kobo to N5.4kobo per share.

Champion Breweries topped the losers’ chart after losing 8.20 percent in share price to drop from N2.44 kobo to N2.24kobo.

Jaiz Bank’s share price declined from N0.67kobo to N0.64kobo per share following a loss of 4.48 percent in its share price.

Japaul Gold’s share price plunged by 4.08 percent to end trading at N0.47kobo per share from N0.49kobo.

Chi Plc share price declined from N0.31kobo to N0.3kobo per share after losing 3.23 percent in share price during trading.

Learn Africa completed the list as its share price fell by 2.73 percent to end trading at N1.07 per share, having opened trade with N1.1kobo.

UBN was the most active stock on Monday as investors traded 79.89 million shares worth N423.43 million.

GTBank shares were traded at a volume of 36.12 million and valued at N1.12 billion.

First Bank was next with 33.29 million shares traded at a cost of N242.46 million.

Zenith Bank reported 25 million shares worth N562.47 million, while Transcorp recorded over 24.05 million traded shares at a value of N19.46 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions