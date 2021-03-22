Nigeria’s stock market returns to positive zone. Julius Berger, Stanbic IBTC among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria’s stock market returns to positive zone. Julius Berger, Stanbic IBTC among top gainers
Confidence was high during trading on Monday as investors’ participation pushed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) equity capitalisation upward to N20.259 trillion at the close of trading.
The figure surpassed the N20.08 trillion recorded at the bourse on Friday.
The All-Share Index increased by 0.89 percent to reach 38,722.87 ASI on Monday as against the 38,382.39 for last Friday.
277.23 million shares worth N3.05 billion exchanged hands in 4,299 deals on Monday.
However, the number of completed deals was lower than the 290.61 million shares worth N4.01 billion sealed in 4,311 deals on Friday.
READ ALSO: GTBank, Nestle Nigeria, Eterna Oil and Neimeth make Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist
At the opening day of trading week, Julius Berger topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.7kobo to move from N17 to N18.7kobo per share.
Stanbic IBTC gained N4 during trading and increased its share price from N40 to N44.
UACN’s share price rose by N0.5kobo to move from N7.5 kobo to N8 per share.
John Holt’s share price rose by 6.52 percent to move from N0.46kobo to N0.49kobo at the end of trading.
International Breweries’ share price rose by N0.3kobo and moved from N5.1 kobo to N5.4kobo per share.
Champion Breweries topped the losers’ chart after losing 8.20 percent in share price to drop from N2.44 kobo to N2.24kobo.
Jaiz Bank’s share price declined from N0.67kobo to N0.64kobo per share following a loss of 4.48 percent in its share price.
Japaul Gold’s share price plunged by 4.08 percent to end trading at N0.47kobo per share from N0.49kobo.
Chi Plc share price declined from N0.31kobo to N0.3kobo per share after losing 3.23 percent in share price during trading.
Learn Africa completed the list as its share price fell by 2.73 percent to end trading at N1.07 per share, having opened trade with N1.1kobo.
UBN was the most active stock on Monday as investors traded 79.89 million shares worth N423.43 million.
GTBank shares were traded at a volume of 36.12 million and valued at N1.12 billion.
First Bank was next with 33.29 million shares traded at a cost of N242.46 million.
Zenith Bank reported 25 million shares worth N562.47 million, while Transcorp recorded over 24.05 million traded shares at a value of N19.46 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Edo govt reconstitutes LOC’s sub-committees for National Sports Festival
Edo State government has reconstituted the 13 sub-committees of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival...
TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of ‘world-class’ equipment
The Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be camping in Benin City, Edo state ahead...
Nat’l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials
Athletes and officials that are billed to participate at the forthcoming 20th edition of the National Sports Festival have been...
Messi breaks appearance record, helps Barca thrash Sociedad to go second
Lionel Messi has become the player with the most appearances in the history of Barcelona after he broke Xavi’s record...
Spurs bounce back from Europa loss; Arsenal fight back in six-goal thriller
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their disappointing exit from the Europa League last Thursday to beat Aston Villa in the...
Latest Tech News
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...