Nigeria’s Taekwondo team in need of fund to attend Olympic qualifiers

The team to represent Nigeria in the Taekwondo event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are in need of funds ahead of the African qualifiers billed for Rabat, Morocco.

Chika Chukwumerije, the technical director of the Federation, is however optimistic that the team will get the required fund to meet up with schedule.

“This qualification tournament is very important and the Ministry knows this and has affirmed their support,” the former African champion said.

“They (the Ministry) are on top of issues and I am hopeful that the team will depart and arrive in time for the Olympic qualification tournament. The leadership have been very gracious and supportive of our preparations so I am sure it will be sorted out ASAP.”

The African Qualification tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is billed to be held between February 21 to 23, 2020.

Nigeria will be represented by the quartet of African Champion, 25-year-old Chinazum Nwosu, African Bronze medalists 24-year-old Benjamin Okuomose and 20-year-old Elizabeth Anyanacho and Nigeria Open gold medalist 21-year-old Ifeoluwa Ajayi.

“Honestly, they have made a lot of personal sacrifices in order to achieve their Olympic dream,” added Chukwumerije.

“To reach this point where you have a shot at representing your country at the Olympic is a life-long dream, especially in taekwondo where the Olympic is the biggest stage. They have worked very hard and made so many sacrifices so they know what they must do in Morocco.”

Schedule on the World Taekwondo website shows that Nigeria’s Elizabeth Anyanacho and Benjamin Okuomose are expected to compete on the 22nd of February in the female -67kg and male +80kg, while Chinazum Nwosu and Ifeoluwa Ajayi will fight for an Olympic ticket on 23rd February 2020 in the female -57kg and male -68kg categories respectively.

