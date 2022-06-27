NNPP adopts ex-UNILORIN VC as governorship candidate in Kwara

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara has adopted the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Shuaib AbdulRaheem, as its governorship candidate in the state.

The NNPP chairman in the state, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Abdulsalam, disclosed this shortly after a meeting of the party’s stakeholders in Ilorin.

He said: “We have picked Prof. AbdulRaheem as our governorship candidate. He’s now a full- fledge member of NNPP.”



In his remark, AbdulRaheem said he has fully joined the NNPP.

He expressed his preparedness to join hands with other eminent Nigerians and people of the state to take the party to greater heights.

